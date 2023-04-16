OSL handles IFFCO Paradip port’s first domestic cargo

OSL has achieved this feat by redeveloping riverine operations in Odisha after almost a century. This has proved the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport.

Countries major stevedoring company, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), handled first of its kind IFFCO Paradip’s domestic export of Gypsum from Paradip Port. Ultratech Cement will receive the cargo at Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

This entire operation of domestic export was overseen and handled by the OSL that has made a name for itself as one of the top ten stevedoring companies in India, the firm said.

While the cargo was first brought through barges from the leading fertilizer firm IFFCO through its riverine jetty situated on Mahanadi River at Paradip, it was unloaded from the barges and shifted to the main berth of the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and loaded into the bigger vessel named MV Paranassos.

On this occasion, Shri P L Haranadh, Chairman, PPA, Shri K J Patel, Director, IFFCO and senior officials of PPA, IFFCO and OSL were present and witnessed the new dimension of cargo transporting.

Mahimananda Mishra, Founder, OSL Group said, “The era of new dimension to the logistics sector with the use of a multi-modal transport system has begun and OSL has played a pivotal role in this system."

Mishra further stated that this lower emission mode transport system will not only boost the country’s economy in multiple ways, but will also protect the environment.