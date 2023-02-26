OSL Group pipelines infra development projects in Odisha

OSL is a stevedoring and cargo handling company at the East Coast ports of India and currently handles more than 50 million tonnes of cargo in different sectors.

East India’s stevedoring company, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has paved the path for a myriad of infrastructure development projects in Odisha. The OSL Group has been executing activities also in the energy segment like the oil and gas besides building tank terminal, mechanization of berths, pipeline laying operations, creating multimodal transportation and FTWZ, manufacturing of high-quality marine hoses, dock construction, along with integrating marine domain activities under one umbrella.

Recently, the Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has developed a riverine jetty in the port city of Paradip. This is Odisha’s first ever riverine jetty developed by the OSL Group. The jetty can accommodate vessels up to 2200 DWT. It plans to develop and expand the facilities to accommodate larger vessels, which can directly cater to the needs of neighbouring countries.

The riverine jetty opens up a new dimension to the transport sector with the use of multi-modal transport system.

OSL is a stevedoring and cargo handling company at the East Coast ports of India and currently handles more than 50 million tonnes of cargo in different sectors.

The core functional areas include stevedoring, project cargo handling, C&F activities, Custom House Agency & Steamer Agency, etc.

Besides these, OSL has keen interests in mining, transportation, hospitality, dredging and warehousing among others.

Recently, OSL Group has bagged ‘Stevedores Company of the Year Award’ at the 8th Edition of East Coast Maritime Forum 2023 organised by Exim India Shipping Times in Kolkata. In the same event, founder of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), Mahimananda Mishra, was bestowed with the prestigious "Lifetime Achievement Award 2023".

Last year, OSL as the industrial behemoth also bagged the "Best Logistic Company of the Year" and "Best Stevedores Company of the Year" in the 7th Edition of ‘East Coast Maritime Forum 2022’ held in Kolkata.

In its long service history, the OSL Group has been handling cargo and providing end-to-end logistic solutions to the major corporates of India and abroad.