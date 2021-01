Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched the 'OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G' in India. The model, the first 5G-ready smartphone from the Reno series, will be available for purchase from Friday on Flipkart and OPPO's website in addition to retail stores across the country.

"Reno5 Pro 5G will be manufactured at our Greater Noida, UP facility. In addition to this, the Hyderabad R&D Centre has participated heavily in the development of the OPPO FDF System, working closely with OPPO's five imaging R&D teams worldwide to finetune and debug the features supported by the FDF System," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head, R&D OPPO India.

Features and specifications

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It houses a 4350mAh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging and runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the left side, a 20:9 aspect ratio, resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The model is priced at Rs 35,990.

On the camera front, the device comes with a quad-camera set up in the rear. This includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP camera in the front placed inside the punch hole.