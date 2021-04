Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone F19 in India. The device, priced at Rs 18,990, will be available in black and blue colours from April 9 onwards across online and offline stores.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ punch-hole display and has a 90.8 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. It houses a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Flash Charge. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, the phone runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1.

Available only in 6GB+128GB storage set up, the device comes with an AI Night Charge feature that ensures the phone isn't continuously charging while the user is asleep at night.

On the camera front, the device features a triple camera set up in the rear that includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera. There is also a 16MP front sensor for selfies.