Online food ordering becomes cheaper: ONDC offers lower price than Zomato, Swiggy

Zomato and Swiggy have emerged as the preferred online food delivery apps for millions across India. Both the homegrown start-ups have remained neck-to-neck in competition and they have revolutionised the online food delivery sector in India. There are a few other start-ups but they have not become as big as Zomato and Swiggy in terms of customer base and operations. The rise of both the food delivery giants has also led to a price war in the sector. Now, there is a new platform, which even offers cheaper food options compared to Zomato and Swiggy.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is emerging as a competitor to the major food delivery platforms as it offers a cheaper price for the same food items compared to others.

ONDC is a government-developed platform which promotes open e-commerce through buyer and seller networks. This platform allows sellers across sectors, including restaurants to sell their items directly to customers and the sellers need not list on a third-party app.

This food tech platform was launched in September 2022 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. In recent months ONDC has gained popularity and the daily orders have crossed the 10,000 mark on this platform.

The popularity of ONDC can be gauged by the fact that social media users are comparing the food delivery prices offered by ONDC, Swiggy and Zomato. After the comparison, users have found ONDC cheaper.

A price comparison among the three platforms shows that ONDC is indeed cheaper. Here is a price comparison for a pizza on the three platforms:

The price of a Peri Peri Mutton Pizza was Rs 656 on Zomato and Rs 666 on Swiggy. At the same time, if you order the same food item from ONDC via Paytm, you will have to pay only Rs 600.

It is worth noting that ONDC is not a separate app that you can download from the app store. ONDC works like a UPI payment system, which means it can be added to apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Magicpin and Meesho.

Currently, ONDC has more than 29,000 sellers that are selling over 36 lakh products, according to the official website.