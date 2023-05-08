Online food ordering becomes cheaper: ONDC offers lower price than Zomato, Swiggy

Customers can order food, buy clothes, book cabs, and buy movie tickets and groceries through ONDC. Currently, ONDC has more than 29,000 sellers that are selling over 36 lakh products.

Zomato and Swiggy have emerged as the preferred online food delivery apps for millions across India. Both the homegrown start-ups have remained neck-to-neck in competition and they have revolutionised the online food delivery sector in India. There are a few other start-ups but they have not become as big as Zomato and Swiggy in terms of customer base and operations. The rise of both the food delivery giants has also led to a price war in the sector. Now, there is a new platform, which even offers cheaper food options compared to Zomato and Swiggy.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is emerging as a competitor to the major food delivery platforms as it offers a cheaper price for the same food items compared to others.

ONDC is a government-developed platform which promotes open e-commerce through buyer and seller networks. This platform allows sellers across sectors, including restaurants to sell their items directly to customers and the sellers need not list on a third-party app.