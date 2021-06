OnePlus will launch its midrange Nord CE in India at 7 PM today. Nord CE will be the second device in the Nord lineup to be launched by OnePlus in India. With an expected price of Rs 22,000, it is expected to be OnePlus’s answer to Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, iQOO Z3, Mi 10i and others in the price bracket.

The launch

The virtual launch will be streamed on the OnePlus Youtube channel at 7 pm local time. Along with the launch of the Nord CE, OnePlus will also be launching the OnePlus TV U1S series. The livestream will be broadcasted via other OnePlus social media platforms including Youtube.

Price

While the official price will only be announced at the launch, it is expected that OnePlus Nord CE will be priced at around Rs 22,000 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. Variants with higher RAM and storage may be priced slightly higher at Rs 25,000. There could be another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Specifications

The entire specification details for the Nord CE have not been released yet but OnePlus has confirmed a few features before the launch. The main imager in the rear camera set-up will have 64 MP. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor make up the three-camera set-up in the rear. The phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery unit, capable of supporting 30T Plus Warp charging. According to rumours, the handset will be carrying a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.