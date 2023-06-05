CNBC TV18
ONDC launches B2B transactions on the network

Jun 5, 2023

While the first B2B transaction on the network took place on May 21 at a gathering of network participants (NPs) in Bengaluru. Two startups SignCatch and Rapidor have successfully enabled both the B2B buyer and B2B seller side on ONDC.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government-backed interoperable e-commerce network, has announced the launch of business-to-business (B2B) trade on its platform. With this, ONDC has enabled merchants to engage directly with other businesses in wholesale trade.

Leveraging the open network, businesses can expand their reach, forge new partnerships, and tap into previously untapped markets. This transition further allows them to move away from their predominantly offline operations, a statement said.
"With the launch of the B2B-enabled open network, we are ushering in a new era of e-commerce where businesses can thrive online, overcoming the challenges that have held them back,” said ONDC CEO T Koshy.
X