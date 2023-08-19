Onam is one of the most important festivals in Kerala and this year it will be celebrated on August 20. During the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala, many top brands across different product categories roll out attractive offers. This year also, in line with the tradition, several companies have launched exclusive Onam deals and limited time festive offers.

Here are some exclusive offers, which can be availed this festival:

Nissan Motor: Specifically tailored for the people of Kerala, Nissan Motor India is bringing a series of offers for the Onam season. The deals include an opportunity to own Nissan Magnite under their 'Big Bold Beautiful' campaign at an affordable price. All customers can also get additional benefits up to Rs 87,000. This package also includes a 3-year prepaid maintenance plan (PMP), an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, accessories worth Rs 5,000, corporate benefits worth Rs 5,000. For new car buyers, the company is offering a finance scheme at 6.99 percent interest rate through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI).

Philips: This Onam season, TPV Technology has launched the 'Mahabali Mahasale' offer for customers in Kerala. The customers can avail heavy discounts on Philips Home Audio range and other products. The offer is open till September 30.

You can receive a complimentary Bluetooth speaker TAS2505 (worth Rs 4,999) and a 4K HDMI Cable (valued at Rs 1,399) with your purchase of the Philips TAB8967 soundbar.

Moreover, products such as the Philips Soundbar HTL8162 and Philips Party Speaker TAX5206 come with an added bonus – a free Philips Bluetooth Speaker BT2003 (worth Rs 2,499).

Tata Motors: Recognising the significance of Onam celebrations and the thriving market in Kerala, Tata Motors is offering additional discounts up to Rs 80,000 on its range of electric cars and SUVs. This also includes exciting scratch-and-win prizes and priority deliveries. In addition, Tata Motors has partnered with various financial institutions and is offering buyers attractive financial choices like 100 percent on-road financing and EMI holidays.

Sony: With a comprehensive selection of lifestyle items from Sony India, such as innovative Bravia XR TVs, immersive home theatre systems, premium headphones, and powerful party speakers, shoppers can now upgrade their home furnishings and entertainment at competitive costs.

TCL: TCL offers its customers in Kerala exciting opportunities to win complimentary scratch cards with guaranteed cash back when they buy quality 4K, QLED and Mini LED TVs. The offer is valid until September 30th.

BSNL: BSNL has launched Bharat Udyami scheme for rural customers. The telecom behemoth will offer free Wi-Fi modems and installation services to users of its fibre internet connection in an effort to boost penetration in rural areas. Customers can receive a free Wi-Fi modem under the ONT Incentive Scheme for plans costing more than Rs 499.

Apart from these offers, the state government has announced that Onam fairs will be organised which will provide great savings on a variety of household products. During the Onam fairs, shoppers will have access to products from prominent companies like Hindustan Lever, TC, P&G, Dabur, Nestlé, and Wipro with special discounts.