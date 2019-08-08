Omologato: How an amateur racer created a cult watch brand

If you are in the market for a proper motorsport-inspired watch, you will have to spend serious money to acquire one. The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, for instance, costs about Rs 50 lakh. Others on the list include Zenith, Tag Heuer and Oris, and none of their wares can be labelled accessible. Which is why astute and value-conscious motorsport fans will point you towards Omologato. The UK-based boutique brand burst onto the scene about four years ago, and has a cult-like following among those whose passion for motor racing might not always match their means.

Shami Kalra.

Omologato’s founder is a man called Shami Kalra. Kalra owns a pride of Porsches, including a 944 and 911 SC and a 2018 GT3 RS. The 49-year-old is an amateur racer, and breathlessly passionate about motorsport. Kalra, a graduate of the London School of Fashion, first heard of the word ‘omologato’ in the mid-1980s while watching the popular American crime drama television series, Magnum, PI, and the term, Italian for ‘approved’ or ‘ready to race’, got stuck in his head.

Three decades later, when his life was at a crossroads, Kalra decided that the line of watches he was going to create would be called just that. “In 2015, my business (Kalra owned a firm that designed merchandise, especially watches, for car companies) was going nowhere. I was bored of my business and almost broke. So, I shut myself up in my room over a weekend, and thought up Omologato.” He set up the website soon after announcing his idea to his wife, and put out details of the watch he was designing, a racing chrono, two days after that weekend which changed his life.

Omologato watches, most of which are manufactured in Japan or Hong Kong and use quartz movements, are exquisitely and delightfully detailed. Each of them sports design cues, or Easter eggs if you will, that are discernible only to a true motorsport fan. “That was the idea: to create an affordable watch for those who are passionate about motorsport,” says Kalra. Omologato’s Monza Chronograph, for instance, takes inspiration from the track after which it has been named, and features a smoked case that emulates a racing car’s exhaust after a gruelling race. The Laguna Seca, on the other hand, has a face that is tilted at 22.5 degrees, and is inspired by the lethal, downhill-plunging ‘corkscrew’ corner at the eponymous racing track in central California.

Omologato now sells over 25 watches, and is the official timepiece partner for several iconic racetracks across the world, including Monza, Kyalami and Zandvoort. It has also tied up with several teams, including the Mahindra Racing Formula E team, and will soon be the official partner for several other tracks such as Silverstone in Great Britain.

Maranello.

Not too long ago, it released a watch designed by none other than John Surtees, the only man to win world championships in Formula 1 and motorcycle racing. Kalra says he struck a great rapport with Surtees, who never endorsed any brand during his lifetime, a couple of year before his death in March 2017. “He didn’t know what I did for a long time. But when he finally learnt about it, he was keen on creating a watch on the condition that the proceeds of its sale would go to charity. Of course, I agreed,” says Kalra. After the British racing legend’s death, his family asked Kalra to finish the designing project Surtees had started. The result was The Surtees, which sported a dial with blue accents. The colour was chosen to signify the year — 1964 — in which Enzo Ferrari, after getting embroiled in a dispute over racing regulations, chose to go with blue and white livery for his cars instead of his team’s traditional blazing red livery for the last two races of the season. Surtees, driving for Ferrari, was the F1 world champion that year.

“Motorsport is full of wonderful stories such as these,” says Kalra, “and the idea is to keep telling them through the watches we design.”