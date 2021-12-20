Omicron forces IT firms to go 'cautious' on return-to-office: Report

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is on the path to derail return to office plans of several IT companies in India. Tech giants like TCS, HCL Technologies and Infosys are taking a “cautious approach” on calling employees back to office amid concerns of the spread of the infection, The Economic Times reported. Most companies had earlier announced they would reopen their offices from January 2022.

Given the situation, Infosys would also take “a cautious approach.” “We expect to operate in the hybrid mode for most of the coming year,” Richard Lobo, Executive Vice-President and HR Head at Infosys, told ET.

At present, physical attendance of employees is on a voluntary basis, the company said. “We haven’t forced anybody to attend daily or to relocate,” Lobo said, adding that the company is likely to see a larger percentage of its workforce returning if the health situation stays stable, infection rates are low and vaccination rates are higher.

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) told the media outlet that its plans for a 100 percent return to office will be a “calibrated move.” At present, less than 10 percent of the company’s associates are working from the office.

“In view of the new COVID-19 variant, we continue to monitor the external environment carefully,” ET quoted a TCS spokesperson as saying.

Noida-headquartered HCL Technologies said the impact of the COVID-19 variant could “limit the movement of employees.” The company expects to continue with the hybrid model of work for now, it said. About a tenth of HCL employees are currently working from its office.

Across the world, companies are delaying plans to return to office amidst uncertainties over the severity of the Omicron variant and its resistance to vaccines. In the US, companies like Google, Ford Motors, Lyft and Uber Technologies, that were preparing to call back their employees after the holidays, have modified their return to office plans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The state of COVID-19 virus remains fluid,” The Wall Street Journal quoted Ford as saying. The company has shifted its plans to return to office from January to March.

In India, too, most tech companies had announced plans to call their staff back to the office by December-end or early-January. TCS had asked its staff to relocate to their base cities in November, while senior employees were asked to clock in attendance at the office once or twice a week.

Meanwhile, a report by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) showed that both employees and managers found working from home as positive for performance and well-being. The survey of workers in 25 countries said the proportion of staff teleworking at least one day a week is likely to be much higher than that before the pandemic, Bloomberg reported.