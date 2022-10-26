    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    OMCs may seek Government intervention over fuel under recoveries | Exclusive
    By Sapna Das

    Industry sources tell CNBC-TV18 that a diesel price hike of at least Rs 10-15 per litre is needed to make up for the under recoveries.

    India's Oil Marketing Companies are mulling government intervention as they are weighed down by fuel under recoveries. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the combined under recoveries for LPG and fuel stands at over Rs 1 lakh crore.

    The three major OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are likely to approach the government soon, according to the sources.
    Under recoveries is the gap between the cost and the selling price of fuel. In case the selling price is lower than the cost price, higher is the under recoveries.
    Only two weeks earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to the state-run refiners for losses incurred in the domestic LPG business. CNBC-TV18 had also reported earlier that the government is mulling an additional grant for the OMCs to compensate them for the losses incurred on the sale of petrol and diesel.
    Also Read: Rs 2 per litre additional excise duty on petrol, diesel put off till November 1
    Here are the losses reported by OMCs during the April-June period as they could not revise petrol and diesel prices higher, in-line with higher costs to curb inflation:
    • HPCL: Rs 10,196 crore
    • BPCL: Rs 6,291 crore
    • IOC: Rs 7,485 crore
      • Experts believe that the companies are likely to report a loss for the September quarter as well.
      Industry sources tell CNBC-TV18 that a diesel price hike of at least Rs 10-15 per litre is needed to make up for the under recoveries.
      Another option that is in the works is that of a cut in excise duty only for the company, without a pass through for the customer. The government in May cut excise duty on petrol and diesel which was passed on to consumers instead of being used to square off mounting losses on the two fuel sales.
      Also Read: Explainer: Why petrol and diesel prices are not declining despite fall in global crude prices
      Sources also say that price hikes may be considered next year to make up for the losses. The prices are currently at a freeze in order to help the government combat inflationary pressures.
      However, there is no call for direct fiscal support to the companies as fuel prices are deregulated.
      First Published:  IST
