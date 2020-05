Ride-sharing companies such as Ola and Uber resumed services from Monday in several cities after 40-days of a lockdown, and for the next few weeks, customers will have to follow safety procedures put in place by these players.

The government has allowed cab aggregators to operate in orange and green zones, but only with two passengers per ride. However, for Ola and Uber, the main cities where they see a majority of their business, continue to be out of limits. Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, etc are all in the red zones.

Ola said operations resumed from Monday in over 100 cities in green and orange zones, and the company has put in place a safety protocol for drivers and customers.

Drivers have been asked not to turn on ACs in their cars during rides, and customers have been urged to pay through digital payments for their trips.

All drivers and customers have to wear masks, and Ola is providing the flexibility of cancellations if the rule is not followed y either party. Drivers have also been asked to sanitize cars after every ride, and even share selfies before every ride to authenticate that they are wearing masks.

“As we reopen our platform to millions of citizens for their commute and driver-partners whose livelihoods are dependent on serving mobility needs, safety of both continues to be the topmost priority for us. Our fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort, and will be possible only with both our driver-partners and customers doing their bit to ensure that everyone has access to safe and high-quality mobility,” said Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola.

Uber also resumed operations in green and orange zones and has also offered customers a full refund on cancellations to give them flexibility in case they are not comfortable due to safety reasons. Uber has given customers the option to use AC only in the fresh-air mode.

Both Ola and Uber said their services that were launched for health professionals and for emergency reasons for citizens will continue even in Red Zones.

Drivers associations said most of their members operate in cities that have been marked as Red Zones and hence, will not be able to resume work immediately.