    • Ola rewards employees with Rs 400 crore of stocks ahead of IPO

    Ola rewards employees with Rs 400 crore of stocks ahead of IPO

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Ola rewards employees with Rs 400 crore of stocks ahead of IPO
    Ola Cabs, India's multinational ride-sharing company, is allocating stocks worth Rs 400 crores to employees in the run-up to its initial public offer (IPO), the company said Wednesday. The ride-sharing company is also expanding the employee stock options pool (ESOP) to Rs 3000 crores ahead of its IPO.
    "Our expanded ESOP programme, along with the fresh stock allocation of Rs 400 crore enables our key talent to participate in the long term wealth creation opportunities generated by their innovations and the impact they create," Bhavish Agarwal, the company's founder said.
    To be updated.
