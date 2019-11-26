Business
Ola, looking to cash in on Uber setback, to launch London operations
Updated : November 26, 2019 09:14 PM IST
Ola will launch operations close on the heels of competitor Uber losing its licence to carry paying passengers in London over failures on safety and security.
More than 50,000 licenced drivers can continue to provide mobility services in London, Ola said in a statement.
