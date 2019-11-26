Ola, looking to cash in on Uber setback, to launch London operations

Indian ride-hailing platform Ola said it has begun registering licenced drivers in London as it prepares to launch operations in the city, close on the heels of competitor Uber losing its licence to carry paying passengers there over failures on safety and security.

More than 50,000 licenced drivers can continue to provide mobility services in London, Ola said in a statement. Ola launched in the UK with operations in Cardiff in August 2018 and has been steadily expanding across the country in cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Exeter, Reading, Bristol, Bath, Coventry, and Warwick, the company said.

Uber was stripped of its licence after unauthorised drivers were able to upload their photos to others’ accounts so that, on at least 14,000 trips, a driver other than the advertised one picked up passengers, the regulator Transport for London (TfL) had said.