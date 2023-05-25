Ola & OfBusiness backer Matrix Partners India raises more-than-expected $550 million for new fund

3 Min(s) Read
This is Matrix’s largest India-dedicated fund to date. In 2016, the firm raised about $400 million for Fund II. A couple of years later, it set up Fund III with commitments worth nearly $300 million. Total funds raised now stand at $1.35 billion across three funds.
Ola and Razorpay-backer Matrix Partners India have announced the close of its fourth fund with a corpus of $550 million as against the initial plan of raising $450 million to invest in early-stage startups in India.
Live Tv
Loading...
This is Matrix’s largest India-dedicated fund to date. In 2016, the firm raised about $400 million for Fund II. A couple of years later, it set up Fund III with commitments worth nearly $300 million. Total funds raised now stand at $1.35 billion across three funds.
With the new fund, Matrix Partners India will continue to back founders that are building category-defining companies, the firm told CNBC-TV18 in a statement.