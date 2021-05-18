Oil rises as US, Europe reopen economies Updated : May 18, 2021 13:48:03 IST Behind the gain is growing optimism of strong recovery in gasoline and other fuels in the United States and Europe, says Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading. The British economy reopened on Monday, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after a four-month COVID-19 lockdown. Published : May 18, 2021 01:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply