October general insurance premiums grow by 11%

General insurance data for the month of October has been released and the industry premium has grown by about 11 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

General insurance data for the month of October has been released and the industry premiums have grown by about 11 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. While standalone health insurance company premiums were up by 30 percent.

However, for ICICI Lombard, the October premium was down by 12 percent YoY. The company has gained market share by 109 basis points in FY22.

