Business

Oberoi Realty Q3 profit up 7% at Rs 148 crore

Updated : February 09, 2020 10:19 AM IST

Oberoi Realty's total income fell to Rs 536.53 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 548.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

Oberoi Realty has reported 7 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 148.24 crore for the quarter ended December despite fall in total income.