Despite overall discretionary spend slowdown, the consumption in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) categories continue to remain strong, in line with longer term trajectory, Nykaa said.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) expects its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of current financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) to grow in the mid-twenties on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The online retailer for clothing and cosmetics has released its June quarter revenue update for FY24 in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

