Nykaa Q1 Business Update: Revenue to grow in mid-twenties; shares gain 1%

By Meghna Sen  Jul 7, 2023 11:44:23 AM IST (Updated)

Despite overall discretionary spend slowdown, the consumption in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) categories continue to remain strong, in line with longer term trajectory, Nykaa said.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) expects its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of current financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) to grow in the mid-twenties on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The online retailer for clothing and cosmetics has released its June quarter revenue update for FY24 in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

"Nykaa was witness to this with the success of this quarter flagship sale event ‘Pink Summer Sale’ during the quarter. Our BPC business NSV (net sales value) for the quarter is expected to grow in the early twenties YoY. This is supported by strong urban demand in the category," it said in a statement.
X