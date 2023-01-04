homebusiness News

NTPC’s power generation jumps 11% to 254 billion units in April-December 2022

Jan 4, 2023

NTPC commissioned the country's first green hydrogen blending project on Tuesday. The green hydrogen blending began with the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township in Gujarat’s Surat.

NTPC Ltd has reported an 11.6 percent growth in power generation year-on-year during April-December period in FY 23. The state-owned company generated 295.4 billion (BU) power during the period. On a standalone basis NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16 percent jump from the corresponding period last year, the company said in a statement.

The coal-based thermal power plants of the company utilised 73.7 percent of their capacity, a jump from 68.5 percent utilisation in the year-ago period.


Despite the positive report, NTPC's shares slipped on Wednesday. The company's shares were trading 1.49 percent lower at Rs 165 on BSE at 1:04pm.

NTPC commissioned the country's first green hydrogen blending project on Tuesday. The green hydrogen blending began with the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township in Gujarat’s Surat. The project is being carried out by NTPC in a joint effort with Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL). The first molecule of green hydrogen from the project was set in motion by P. Ram Prasad, head of the project Kawas, in presence of senior officials of both companies, NTPC said in an stock exchange filing.

The project's foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July last year.

This set-up will supply H2-NG (natural gas) to households in the Kawas township. Green hydrogen in Kawas is made using electrolysis of water with power from a 1 MW floating solar project.

In the initial stage, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has given approval for a 5 percent blending of green hydrogen with PNG. The blending level, in subsequent phases, would be scaled to reach 20 percent. Green hydrogen, when blended with natural gas, reduces CO2 emissions without impacting the net heating content.

