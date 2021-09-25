0

  NTPC wins 1.9 GW solar projects under CPSU scheme

By PTI | IST (Published)
Stateowned power giant NTPC has bagged 1.9 GW solar projects in CPSU SchemeII tender. With this, NTPC now has over 6.3 GW capacity won through competitive biddings. This shall pave the way for NTPC's plan of 60 GW RE (renewable energy) capacity by 2032, a company statement said.

State-owned power giant NTPC has bagged 1.9 GW solar projects in CPSU Scheme-II tender. With this, NTPC now has over 6.3 GW capacity won through competitive biddings.
This shall pave the way for NTPC’s plan of 60 GW RE (renewable energy) capacity by 2032, a company statement said.
The company has won the projects in tranche 3 of 5 GW tender. Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme Phase-II envisages setting up 12,000 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic power projects by the government producers with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support.
