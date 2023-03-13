homebusiness NewsNTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam named nodal agency for 4 GW gas based power supply

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam named nodal agency for 4 GW gas-based power supply

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 11:16:31 PM IST (Published)

According to the ministry, NVVN will supply GBP from April 10 to May 16 to meet the peak summer demand. The supply of power from selected GBP plants to the day-ahead market will start at least seven days after the Letter of Award (LoA) is issued.

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a subsidiary of the country's largest power generator NTPC, has been nominated as the nodal agency to facilitate the supply of 4 GW gas-based power (GBP) during peak summer months.

Recommended Articles

View All

SVB Fiasco — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

Mar 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The move comes as the Power Ministry aims to ensure sufficient power supply in the day-ahead market and expects a moderating effect on clearing prices.
According to the ministry, NVVN will supply GBP from April 10 to May 16 to meet the peak summer demand. The supply of power from selected GBP plants to the day-ahead market will start at least seven days after the Letter of Award (LoA) is issued.
The process of selecting GBP plants for supply has already begun, and bids will be opened on the date specified in the request for supply. This will be followed by a reverse auction and bucket filling for the LoA. The selected GBP plant will offer capacity to the nodal agency, which will then offer it on power exchanges.
Also read: Is India ready to avoid a power crisis this year?
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NTPC

Next Article

Raaho to invest fundraise of Rs 20 crore in geographic and technological expansion, says CEO