NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam named nodal agency for 4 GW gas-based power supply

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a subsidiary of the country's largest power generator NTPC, has been nominated as the nodal agency to facilitate the supply of 4 GW gas-based power (GBP) during peak summer months.

The move comes as the Power Ministry aims to ensure sufficient power supply in the day-ahead market and expects a moderating effect on clearing prices.

According to the ministry, NVVN will supply GBP from April 10 to May 16 to meet the peak summer demand. The supply of power from selected GBP plants to the day-ahead market will start at least seven days after the Letter of Award (LoA) is issued.

The process of selecting GBP plants for supply has already begun, and bids will be opened on the date specified in the request for supply. This will be followed by a reverse auction and bucket filling for the LoA. The selected GBP plant will offer capacity to the nodal agency, which will then offer it on power exchanges.