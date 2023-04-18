English
NTPC, Chempolis India ink pact to explore feasibility of bamboo-based bio-refinery in Bongaigaon

NTPC, Chempolis India ink pact to explore feasibility of bamboo-based bio-refinery in Bongaigaon
By Jitesh Jha  Apr 18, 2023 7:02:10 PM IST (Published)

Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate company and leading Finnish bio-refining technology provider, will work with NTPC to conduct the feasibility study for the project which shall utilise bamboo for the production of 2G Ethanol, Bio-Coal for thermal power plant and other value-added products.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chempolis India to study the feasibility of establishing a bamboo-based bio-refinery in Bongaigaon, Assam.

The project will support NTPC's decarbonisation efforts, create job opportunities and build a sustainable model by promoting the use of locally available resources. EIL is the Project Consultant for NTPC for preparation of Detailed Project Report.
Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate company and leading Finnish bio-refining technology provider, will work with NTPC to conduct the feasibility study for the project which shall utilise bamboo for the production of 2G Ethanol, Bio-Coal for thermal power plant and other value-added products.
Also Read: Tata Power DDL inks pact with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for hydro power supply
The MoU was signed in presence of NTPC Director Dilip Kumar Patel, EIL Director Ashok Kumar Kalra and Chempolis President & CEO Markus Alholm, last week.
The project will support NTPC’s decarbonisation efforts, create job opportunities and build a sustainable model by promoting the use of locally available resources. EIL is the Project Consultant for NTPC for preparation of Detailed Project Report.
The proposed Bio-Refinery is planned as an integration project with NTPC Bongaigaon Power Plant, where all utility requirements such as steam, power, etc., shall be supplied from the power plant and the Bio-Coal produced by the Bio-Refinery shall partly replace coal in the power plant, effectively converting 5 percent of the generation of the power plant to green.
Stocks of NSE closed 0.35 percent higher at Rs 170.20 per share at NSE today, April 18, 2023.
Also Read: NTPC to raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
