NSE Co-location Case: Special CBI court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's anticipatory bail plea

A special CBI court has denied anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in the NSE co-location case. The CBI, which is investigating the co-location scam, had argued strongly against granting bail to Ramkrishna.

The court observed that Ramkrishna's plea matches "no grounds we made out for grant of anticipatory bail" and denied it. The CBI had earlier arrested Anand Subramanian , NSE's former group operating officer from Chennai, in the case. Digital forensics data later revealed that Subramanian was the mysterious "yogi" who advised Ramkrishna on crucial NSE matters, and also had access to sensitive data.

As per EY's forensics data report, excerpts of which were accessed by CNBC-TV18, Ramkrishna shared the information either to seek guidance or whenever asked by the user of the email address. She consulted with the ‘yogi’ on NSE's business excellence programs, rating and promotion of NSE employees, FII roadshows, and on discussions with SEBI on norms of listing and regulatory issues.

According to the EY report, electronically stored information identified that the yogi Chitra was writing to was actually Subramanian. The Skype profile used on Subramanian's NSE desktop was linked to his mobile number and email ID from which Chitra was receiving 'yogi's' emails. Document properties, attachments in the emails from the 'yogi's' email ID had details including last modified by, author and created by Anand Subramanian.

The geotagged location in some of these emails from the 'yogi' was actually Subramanian's Chennai residence. The captured location of photographs shared by Subramanian from his official NSE email ID to Ramkrishna was similar to the captured location of the photographs sent by the yogi. In one of the emails, the yogi claimed to book a “for Subramanian” but booking actually was made by Subramanian himself.

