NPCI cleared to acquire 10% stake in e-commerce network ONDC

By Ritu Singh

Mini According to sources, Bank of India is also in the process of investing in the ONDC and may get a 5-7 percent stake.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has received the nod from the Reserve Bank of India and the Union Ministry of Finance to acquire a 10 percent stage in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), India's open source platform for e-commerce.

#NPCI has received approvals from #RBI & Finance Ministry to #acquire a 10% stake in Open Network For Digital Commerce (#ONDC). Also, the Bank of India is in the process of #investing in ONDC: Sources to @_ritusingh pic.twitter.com/JAqSocySLJ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 31, 2022

NPI CEO Dilip Asbe is a part of ONDC's Advisory Council.

Sources added that the ONDC is likely to have 20 stakeholders in total, including 17 already on board — Quality Council of India, Protean (NSDL eGov), BSE Investments, NSE Investments, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, SIDBI, State Bank of India , NABARD, Bank of Baroda, CSC, eGovernance Services India, UCO Bank, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, Punjab National Bank, and ICICI Bank.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)