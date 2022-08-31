    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    NPCI cleared to acquire 10% stake in e-commerce network ONDC

    NPCI cleared to acquire 10% stake in e-commerce network ONDC

    NPCI cleared to acquire 10% stake in e-commerce network ONDC
    According to sources, Bank of India is also in the process of investing in the ONDC and may get a 5-7 percent stake.

    The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has received the nod from the Reserve Bank of India and the Union Ministry of Finance to acquire a 10 percent stage in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), India's open source platform for e-commerce.
    NPI CEO Dilip Asbe is a part of ONDC's Advisory Council.
    Sources added that  the ONDC is likely to have 20 stakeholders in total, including 17 already on board — Quality Council of India, Protean (NSDL eGov), BSE Investments, NSE Investments, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, SIDBI, State Bank of India, NABARD, Bank of Baroda, CSC, eGovernance Services India, UCO Bank, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, Punjab National Bank, and ICICI Bank.
    (This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
