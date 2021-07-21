Now, update your mobile number on Aadhaar card at doorstep; here’s how

The process of linking or upgrading a contact number with an Aadhaar card has become much simpler now, especially for those living in rural areas. With the assistance of a postman, people will now have the option to update their phone numbers on their Aadhaar cards at their doorstep.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have joined hands to offer a service that will enable postmen to facilitate the process of updating mobile numbers that are linked with Aadhaar cards.

"Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his doorstep. IPPB Online launched a service for updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar as a Registrar for UIDAI," read the tweet put out by the Ministry of Communications.

The service will be provided through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank in collaboration with 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) who have been trained to provide a range of banking services with the help of smartphones and biometric devices, the Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, IPPB is helping only Aadhaar holders to update their numbers and soon it is expected to enable children to enrol for Aadhaar through its network. 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued by UIDAI, as of March 31, 2021.

In a statement, UIDAI CEO Dr Saurabh Garg said that this new move will be of immense help to the residents of India as updating their mobile phone numbers in their Aadhaar will enable them to avail number of facilities provided by UIDAI in addition to the welfare schemes that have been introduced by the government.

J Venkatramu, CEO and MD of IPPB feels that this new service will help in bridging the digital divide in the country by providing services to the underserved and unbanked areas.