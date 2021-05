If Mumbai is a city of dreams for people working around the clock, its dabbawalas are like the neural network which keeps all of them well-fed.

However, in the wake of the pandemic and corporate offices switching to a work-from-model, the city's dabbawalas have suffered.

Famous for keeping good speed and memory, zipping across traffic lanes to deliver hot meals to busy office goers, Mumbai's dabbawalas, for the past one year, have been out of work.

However, an innovative partnership is set to change things for the better for these hard-working dabbawalas, the original backbones of Mumbai's food delivery system.

Impressario, a restaurant company with brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, and SaltWater Cafe, has tied up with local dabbawalas to help the café's service direct home delivery orders.

"Both entities will form a symbiotic partnership to empower and enable each other over the next few months", Impressario said.

Starting this week, Impresario will start working with the dabbawalas to fulfill orders in the Lower Parel, Bandra West & BKC areas.

So expect to be surprised if you have trusty dabbawalas face greet you with your order over the next few days.

Restaurants across the country are making a mass appeal to customers to order directly from them, instead of placing orders through food tech platforms like Zomato & Swiggy.