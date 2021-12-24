Not just Tesla, this Chinese company too is cashing in on EV boom

The world is rapidly trying to shift to technologies that produce less to no carbon emissions. For most, the biggest change may be in terms of the vehicle that they will be driving in a few years. Vehicles are one of the biggest global emitters of carbon dioxide, and it’s for that reason that the world is switching to EVs and other green alternatives.

When it comes to electric vehicles, Tesla might be the most popular choice for many. The California-based automotive giant was recently valued at over $1 trillion, a feat shared by only a few select companies. While Tesla is the world’s largest EV maker, China dominates the sector for its expertise in almost every field associated with EVs.

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL), in particular, has greatly benefitted from the boom in EVs. The Chinese company, founded in 2011, specialises in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for EVs and other energy storage systems. CATL supplies lithium-ion batteries to about half of all the EVs sold in China, and nearly 30 percent of all EVs sold across the world.

The company’s dominance of the EV battery market is not an accident. The Chinese government has been none too shy to invest in making China a hub for the production of new-age technologies like EVs, and lithium-ion batteries. The country’s decade-long effort to create a powerful lithium-based ecosystem has paid dividends at a time when the demand for EVs is expected to increase exponentially.

Zeng Yuqun, CEO and Founder of CATL, is now worth over $56 billion, his wealth more than doubling in the past year much like Elon Musk, whose own wealth has rocketed from Tesla’s soaring valuations.

Heavy subsidies, technology transfers, supporting policies and more have made China one of the largest markets for EVs. China’s strength in lithium-ion refining -- controlling 80 percent of the global lithium refining capacity according to BloombergNEF -- its dominance in securing most of the world’s battery ready cobalt supplies, and a strong logistical system has secured the position of companies like CATL.

Now that CATL is the third-most valuable listed company in China, it is taking advantage of the EV boom to secure its position against global and domestic rivals. The company is funnelling billions into expanding its industrial base, continuing to invest in R&D, while also securing its supply of raw materials from around the world.

