HMD Global-owned handset-maker Nokia has commenced the sale of its latest Nokia 5.4 smartphone in India. The device, unveiled last week, can be purchased on Flipkart and Nokia.com.

"With this year's first set of launches, we're bringing to our fans unique propositions that can help them expand possibilities in their professional and personal lives; all in a value package that is not just accessible, but also lasts; from a brand they trust," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement during the launch event.

Features and specifications

The Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a quad-camera setup, enabled with a 48MP main camera and 16MP front camera. The setup includes a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It has dual-SIM (nano) and runs on Android 10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM.

The smartphone comes in a Finnish-inspired, brand-new contemporary dusk colour and polar night shade.

It can be expanded via a microSD card to 512GB. The Nokia 5.4 smartphone's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button and packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Price