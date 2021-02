HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, commenced the sale of its recently launched Nokia 3.4 smartphone in India. The device will be available across leading retail outlets and online channels in India, including Nokia.com/com, Amazon and Flipkart.

Features & specifications

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone houses a triple camera system with 13MP, 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front of the device, there is an 18MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Price

The device will be available in fjord, dusk and charcoal colour options. The smartphone comes with a 4GB+64GB storage option and is priced at Rs 11,999.