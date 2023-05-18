NODWIN Gaming raises $28 million of equity investment from 5 Investors

As per the statutory filing, new investors will be participating with all existing investors of NODWIN Gaming (Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys) in this funding round.

NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited (BSE: Nazara) has signed definitive and binding documentation to raise $28M (Rs 232 crore) from new and existing investors. Majority of these funds will be channelized towards growing the Gaming and esports ecosystem of NODWIN by expanding and incubating newer IPs, growing the emerging market footprint of NODWIN and for strategic acquisitions that drive value to the network.

As per the statutory filing, all existing investors of NODWIN Gaming (Nazara, KRAFTON, Inc. and JetSynthesys) will join new incoming investors in this funding round. NODWIN last raised funds in March 2021 from South Korean gaming company KRAFTON, Inc. at $135 million (Rs 988 crore) value and this round values NODWIN at $325 million (Rs 2624 crore) pre-money and $349 million post money which leads to a value accretion of 2.7X in 2 years.

“I am extremely grateful and blessed that we have been able to exhibit a Revenue CAGR of 68% over the last 2 years in a tumultuous market. We have managed this growth while being able to maintain profitability in our business and gain a global dominant position in mobile esports while delivering shareholder value. The team in NODWIN led by cofounder Gautam Virk has been instrumental in manifesting this vision to reality," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

"As we migrate to the next phase of our evolution, we would like to build a global company that is a significant thought leader and the largest player in the emerging market space. We believe that the confluence of gaming, esports and youth culture are colliding extremely fast and we would like to continue to build our value proposition as a Sports media Company (with a focus on esports) to this TG by focussing on the timeshare of their mindshare as the key growth metric” he added.

This deal was spearheaded by Sidharth Kedia, CEO of NODWIN Gaming. Murtaza Somjee from Jerome Merchant + Partners was the legal advisor.

NODWIN Gaming is one of the world’s leading emerging market Gaming and esports companies which is building a high growth and sustainable ecosystem. The framework involves synergies across professional esports athletes, Teams, content creators, products and audiences. NODWIN Gaming works on Sports entertainment (with a focus on esports as their sport of choice) as the core value offering to Fans, Publishers, and brands across its various IPs in esports, Gaming, Music, Comedy and Live experiences focussed on the NODWIN Gaming Fan. NODWIN operates across multiple offices in South Asia, Singapore, Middle East and Turkey.