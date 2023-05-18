English
NODWIN Gaming raises $28 million of equity investment from 5 Investors

NODWIN Gaming raises $28 million of equity investment from 5 Investors

NODWIN Gaming raises $28 million of equity investment from 5 Investors
By Shruti Mishra  May 18, 2023 6:22:56 PM IST (Published)

As per the statutory filing, new investors will be participating with all existing investors of NODWIN Gaming (Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys) in this funding round.

NODWIN Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited (BSE: Nazara) has signed definitive and binding documentation to raise $28 million from new and existing investors. These funds will be channelised towards growing the Gaming and esports ecosystem of NODWIN by expanding and incubating newer IPs, growing the emerging market footprint of NODWIN and for strategic acquisitions that drive value to the network.

As per the statutory filing, new investors will be participating with all existing investors of NODWIN Gaming (Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys) in this funding round. NODWIN last raised funds in March 2021 from Krafton at $152 million value and this round values NODWIN at $349 million post money which leads to a value creation of 2.3X in 2 years.
Also Read: ASUS ROG introduces new gaming laptops in India — Here are the details
"In these very difficult times, I am extremely grateful and blessed that we have been able to exhibit a CAGR of over 86 percent in revenue over the last 5 years, maintain profitability in our business and gain a global dominant position in mobile esports while delivering shareholder value. The team in NODWIN led by cofounder Gautam Virk has been instrumental in manifesting this vision to reality." said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.
