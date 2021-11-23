NoBroker becomes unicorn with $210 million funding

Real estate platform NoBroker.com has raised USD 210 million in funding in its latest round and has turned into a unicorn at a USD 1 billion valuation.

The round was led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management and Moore Strategic Ventures. This brings the total funding raised by NoBroker to USD 361 million.

The company offers services for property related needs from renting, buying, home services, financial services and society management. It currently operates across six cities: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The company says more than 75 lac properties are registered on the portal and more than 1.6 crore individuals have used NoBroker services.

“We are humbled by the confidence shown to us by global investors such as General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Moore Capital. One of the key uses of this fund-raise will be to invest in NoBrokerHood, our community app and marketplace. We have signed 10,000 societies till now and the objective would be to aggressively grow and reach 1 lakh societies in next two years”, said Amit Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of NoBroker.com.

"We are seeing an upward trend in the property buying segment and this funding will help us deepen our investments in resale and primary sale verticals”, said Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.com

NoBroker was launched in 2013 by Akhil Gupta , Amit Kumar Agarwal and Saurabh Garg.

Shantanu Rastogi, Managing Director, General Atlantic said, “NoBroker’s digital-first approach to efficiently solve renting, buying, maintenance and related needs for real-estate owners, tenants, buyers, residential societies and developers is paradigm shifting. Focused execution with a customer-first mindset of the founders bodes well for NoBroker’s continued penetration in this market solving for the toughest problems. In the future, NoBroker’s product stack will also find relevance in several under-regulated developing markets around the world. We are excited to be part of NoBroker’s continued success”