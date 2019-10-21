#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
No meeting with RSS to restrict 'anti-national', 'anti-Hindu' content, says Netflix

Updated : October 21, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Top Netflix executive Srishti Behl Arya rubbished reports of the streaming service meeting the representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to restrict "anti-national" and "anti-Hindu" content on shows from the streaming platform.
There were reports that the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been holding informal meetings with Netflix, Amazon and other digital platforms to monitor content critical of the government.
Arya said unlike storytelling, the law of the land is not subjective.
