No meeting with RSS to restrict 'anti-national', 'anti-Hindu' content, says Netflix
Updated : October 21, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Top Netflix executive Srishti Behl Arya rubbished reports of the streaming service meeting the representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to restrict "anti-national" and "anti-Hindu" content on shows from the streaming platform.
There were reports that the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been holding informal meetings with Netflix, Amazon and other digital platforms to monitor content critical of the government.
Arya said unlike storytelling, the law of the land is not subjective.
