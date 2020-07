A Division Bench at Bombay High Court dismissed Emami’s petition challenging the court’s order directing Emami to give 7-day prior notice before initiating legal proceedings against Hindustan Unilever (HUL) overuse of trademark ‘Glow & Handsome’

On July 7, HUL had moved Bombay High Court seeking an injunction against Emami's potential legal action against the company for trademark violations.

Providing the necessary relief to HUL, the court had directed Emami to give 7-day prior notice to HUL before initiating any legal proceeding. Emami had challenged that very relief given to HUL by a single judge bench. A division bench hearing the matter dismissed Emami’s plea, saying it was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the single bench.

Emami has also approached the Calcutta High Court to restrain Hindustan Unilever from using the trademark ‘Glow & Handsome.’

Hindustan Unilever on July 2 announced rebranding its skincare products to ‘Glow & Lovely’ for women and ‘Glow & Handsome’ for men.

After HUL made an official announcement about the adoption of the trademark ‘Glow & Handsome’, Emami said that it's Fair & Handsome brand of men’s grooming products is the market leader in the men’s fairness cream segment and possesses legal ownership of the trademarks.