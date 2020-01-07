#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

No industry will shift out of Maharashtra anymore, says CM Uddhav Thackeray to Corporate India

Updated : January 07, 2020 10:36 PM IST

The CM sought suggestions and expectations that will make the state's economy reach $1 trillion by 2025.
The proposal to start the largest steel industry in Vidarbha and the push to expand on the tourism sector was also discussed.
Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai said the progress of Tuesday's decisions would be reviewed within three months and such industry-government discussions will continue in future.
No industry will shift out of Maharashtra anymore, says CM Uddhav Thackeray to Corporate India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Home sales grew by merely 1 percent in 2019, finds Knight Frank's realty report

Home sales grew by merely 1 percent in 2019, finds Knight Frank's realty report

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Oil prices slip 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption

Oil prices slip 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV