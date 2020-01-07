No industry will shift out of Maharashtra anymore, says CM Uddhav Thackeray to Corporate India
Updated : January 07, 2020 10:36 PM IST
The CM sought suggestions and expectations that will make the state's economy reach $1 trillion by 2025.
The proposal to start the largest steel industry in Vidarbha and the push to expand on the tourism sector was also discussed.
Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai said the progress of Tuesday's decisions would be reviewed within three months and such industry-government discussions will continue in future.
