No impact of COVID-19 resurgence on market yet: Cera Sanitaryware

The Cera Sanitaryware stock has seen a 65 percent upmove in the last 12 months. To understand the demand picture as affordable housing projects see a pick-up in completion and home loans come down, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ayush Bagla, Executive Director of Cera Sanitaryware.

Speaking about the demand scenario Bagla said, “Post Q1 which was basically a half quarter for us we resumed our production at the end of Q1 and Q2 which saw the bulk of the projects sites closed also saw a surge in demand from the replacement markets. In Q3 once the project sites resumed full completion work, the replacement market and the project demand picked in.”

“Our plant saw a disruption from the labour for the period during Q3, from December 22nd that disruption has completely normalised. Now the plant has got the full labour strength and demand is still greater than the supply.”

On the impact of the second COVID wave he said, “Currently, we have not seen any impact at the market level, wholesale level, dealer level or at the retail level or seen any meaningful impact in consumer behaviour.”

On the revenue front, Bagla said, “Traditionally, this company has had 50-55 percent of its topline from sanitaryware which is the highest EBITDA business and also the core of the company. 27 percent from faucet ware so sanitaryware and faucet ware are closed to 77-80 percent of topline and finally 20 percent of our topline is tiles.”