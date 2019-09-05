#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Nissan probe finds CEO Hiroto Saikawa, other executives overpaid

Updated : September 05, 2019 10:00 AM IST

Nissan Motor Co was embroiled in another scandal over executive pay on Thursday after chief executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures under a scheme designed by ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn.
An internal investigation found that Saikawa and other executives had received improper compensation, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, raising doubts about Saikawa's pledge to improve governance in the wake of Ghosn's arrest last year for alleged financial misconduct.
Saikawa apologised and vowed to return any improperly paid funds as he admitted to Japanese reporters earlier on Thursday that he had wrongly received stock-related compensation under "a scheme of the Ghosn era".
