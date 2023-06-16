Nissan said its chief operating officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta had resigned to pursue other opportunities. It will announce a new executive line-up on June 27, the day Gupta's resignation will come into effect.

Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta will be stepping down from his position on June 27, a day after reports of a leadership clash within the company, news agency AFP reported.

In 2018, Nissan's former chief Carlos Ghosn was arrested for financial wrongdoing, following which the Japanese automaker's leadership was left in dissary. Gupta's exit will revive stability concerns of Nissan's leadership.

Nissan said Gupta had decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities. Nissan will announce a new executive line-up on June 27.

A day prior a source had told news agency AFP that Gupta was leaving, citing 'rivalry' with Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida as a part of the reason.

The source said that Gupta was clear about his ambition to take the top job and he was not forced out, but he had realised that it would not be possible.

The Financial Times on Thursday first reported of Gupta's surprise departure, saying he had clashes with Uchida, with the former seen as overstepping his role at times and undermining the chief of the company.

The Financial Times also mentioned Gupta faced 'multiple internal compplaints', however it did not report more details on the same.

