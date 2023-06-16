CNBC TV18
Ashwani Gupta steps down as Nissan COO, ‘leadership clash’ suspected

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 12:13:35 PM IST (Published)

Nissan said its chief operating officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta had resigned to pursue other opportunities. It will announce a new executive line-up on June 27, the day Gupta's resignation will come into effect.

Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta will be stepping down from his position on June 27, a day after reports of a leadership clash within the company, news agency AFP reported.

In 2018, Nissan's former chief Carlos Ghosn was arrested for financial wrongdoing, following which the Japanese automaker's leadership was left in dissary. Gupta's exit will revive stability concerns of Nissan's leadership.
Nissan said Gupta had decided to leave the firm to pursue other opportunities. Nissan will announce a new executive line-up on June 27.
