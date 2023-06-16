Nissan said its chief operating officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta had resigned to pursue other opportunities. It will announce a new executive line-up on June 27, the day Gupta's resignation will come into effect.

In 2018, Nissan's former chief Carlos Ghosn was arrested for financial wrongdoing, following which the Japanese automaker's leadership was left in dissary. Gupta's exit will revive stability concerns of Nissan's leadership.

