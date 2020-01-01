#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty trade higher on infra push, positive global cues
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Home Business
Business

Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn joins Vijay Mallya in list of executives fighting extradition

Updated : January 01, 2020 12:57 PM IST

Carlos Ghosn, who faces four charges, including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East, denies the allegations against him.
Carlos Ghosn's stunning escape from Japan makes him join the ranks of other former or current corporate executives, including Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, with pending extradition requests by foreign countries.
Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn joins Vijay Mallya in list of executives fighting extradition
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collections cross Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November

GST collections cross Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip

SEBI’s directive of collecting upfront margins from cash clients to impact market volumes, says Deena Mehta

SEBI’s directive of collecting upfront margins from cash clients to impact market volumes, says Deena Mehta

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV