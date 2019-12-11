Business
Nippon Express gets CCI nod for acquisition of 22% stake in Future Supply Chain
Updated : December 11, 2019 01:51 PM IST
According to the transaction, the Future Group's logistics arm will issue 3.78 million shares to Nippon Express at a price of Rs 664 per share.
The two companies will jointly start the business collaboration from January 2020.
