Social media users were confused about a silver shoe brush with black bristles that looks exactly like a toothbrush. These limited-edition shoes and accessories will be released on March 7.
Nike and Tiffany & Co are collaborating to create a luxury and streetwear pairing. The luxury jewellery house revealed the products are going to launch on Twitter. The images in the tweet showed shoe accessories such as an ornamental shoelace tag and a shoe horn made of sterling silver.
There was even a sterling silver whistle with the Nike and Tiffany logos on it. “When they said ‘just do it,’ we listened,” Tiffany's Twitter handle wrote. They posted four photos of products alongside this.
The first picture caused some commotion online. Some social media users were particularly confused about a silver shoe brush with black bristles that looks exactly like a toothbrush.
“Always wanted a Nike toothbrush,” quipped one. Another took a dig at the iconic Nike slogan, asking, “Just do what? Officiate a dental school intramural basketball game?” One user even went so far as to ask if the toothbrush was approved by the American dental association.
Although the product is a shoebrush to clean one's pair of Nikes inside and out, it appeared much more like a toothbrush. The caption fuelled the flame, taking witty advantage of the footwear-related meaning of tongue. “Don't forget the tongue,” it read, referring to using the brush to clean the strip of leather or fabric at the front end of the shoe under the laces.
One user attempted to settle the matter in the comments section, and said, “it's a shoebrush, not a toothbrush everyone.”
The collaboration between the sportswear giant and Tiffany & Co comes as Nike celebrates Air Force 1's 40th anniversary this year. At the heart of the partnership is the Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 limited edition low sneakers called the “1837s”. The pair is premium black in colour with the well-known Nike Swoosh in Tiffany's mint blue colour. On the heel, the names of both brands are featured in silver. The sneakers will be retailed at an estimated $400, according to Forbes. The accessories could range between $250 and $475.
These limited-edition shoes and accessories will be released on March 7.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
