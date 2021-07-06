Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • NHB imposes Rs 4.75 lakh fine on HDFC for technical non-compliance

    NHB imposes Rs 4.75 lakh fine on HDFC for technical non-compliance

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a fine of Rs 4.75 lakh on Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) for non-compliance of some norms, the country's largest mortgage lender said on Tuesday. "This is to inform you that NHB has on July 5, 2021, (Monday) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 4,75,000 plus GST on the Corporation for technical non-compliance with NHB circulars," HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

    NHB imposes Rs 4.75 lakh fine on HDFC for technical non-compliance
    The National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a fine of Rs 4.75 lakh on Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) for non-compliance of some norms, the country's largest mortgage lender said on Tuesday. "This is to inform you that NHB has on July 5, 2021, (Monday) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 4,75,000 plus GST on the Corporation for technical non-compliance with NHB circulars," HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
    The circulars belonged to November 2013 and July 2016. "The Corporation will be taking necessary steps to comply with the said letter," it said in reference to the matter leading to the imposition of fine.
    HDFC's shares on Tuesday closed flat at Rs 2,493.30 apiece on the BSE.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    HDFC Bank partners Creditas to help customers choose how and when to repay loans

    Next Article

    This failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur is a billionaire in his home country now

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,933.05 213.20 3.17
    Shree Cements27,769.10 781.50 2.90
    HDFC Bank1,534.70 39.25 2.62
    Bajaj Finance6,202.40 129.70 2.14
    Bajaj Finserv12,090.80 167.70 1.41
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,935.30 216.60 3.22
    HDFC Bank1,534.35 39.35 2.63
    Bajaj Finance6,203.45 131.60 2.17
    Bajaj Finserv12,094.45 169.80 1.42
    Kotak Mahindra1,754.75 23.15 1.34
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,933.05 213.20 3.17
    Shree Cements27,769.10 781.50 2.90
    HDFC Bank1,534.70 39.25 2.62
    Bajaj Finance6,202.40 129.70 2.14
    Bajaj Finserv12,090.80 167.70 1.41
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,935.30 216.60 3.22
    HDFC Bank1,534.35 39.35 2.63
    Bajaj Finance6,203.45 131.60 2.17
    Bajaj Finserv12,094.45 169.80 1.42
    Kotak Mahindra1,754.75 23.15 1.34

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.54250.24250.33
    Euro-Rupee88.24100.12800.15
    Pound-Rupee103.24700.39500.38
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67390.00440.65
    View More