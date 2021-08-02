NHAI's total borrowing rises to Rs 3.06 lakh crore in March 2021

Home

    By PTI
    The total borrowing of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased to Rs 3,06,704 crore in March 2021 from Rs 74,742 crore in March 2017, Parliament was informed on Monday. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Since 2017, NHAI has availed external borrowing to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.

    The total borrowing of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased to Rs 3,06,704 crore in March 2021 from Rs 74,742 crore in March 2017, Parliament was informed on Monday. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Since 2017, NHAI has availed external borrowing to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.
    The minister informed that the amount of interest paid by NHAI in 2020-21 was Rs 18,840 crore. He also said that as of date, there are 140 arbitration cases pending before various arbitral tribunals, wherein an amount of Rs 91,875.70 crore of the contractors/ concessionaires claims and Rs 44,600 crore of NHAI's counterclaims is involved for adjudication.
    Further, there are 240 cases pending before the courts wherein Rs 21,601 crore is involved, he added.
    Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said the Centre has not notified green tax on older vehicles. However, state/UT governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand etc. have imposed higher rates of tax on older vehicles, he said.
