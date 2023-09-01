Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Aditya L1 Mission LIVE Updates: ISRO set for launch tomorrow, spacecraft to travel 1.5 million km from Earth

Only a day is left for the launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya L1. The spacecraft will be launched at 11:50 am on September 2 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. After the launch, it is expected to travel 1.5 million km away from the Earth, and place itself in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. The mission aims to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel prices at highest level since December 2022, details here

Government has today announced 14 percent increase in jet fuel prices, also known as aviation turbine fuel (ATF). This move pushes the price to Rs 1.12 lakh per kilo litre in Delhi, marking the highest point since December 2022. The recent pattern of escalating ATF prices continues, with this being the third consecutive monthly increase. Over the last three months, the cost of aviation turbine fuel has witnessed a substantial surge of 26 percent, demonstrating a notable impact on the aviation industry.

This latest price revision comes a month after the previous alteration in jet fuel prices, underscoring the rapid fluctuations in the market. The crux of this adjustment can be attributed to the ascension of crude oil prices, which has been mirrored in the price of India's crude oil basket.

Chinese President unlikely to attend G20 meet in India, experts discuss

This speculation comes days after India lodged a protest against China's standard map which professed territorial claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.

To delve into this matter and other relevant topics, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anil Trigunayat, a former ambassador and distinguished fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation, along with Ashok Sajjanhar, a Former Ambassador.

What is G20 Digital Museum likely to be unveiled during Leaders Summit

India plans to unveil a G20 Digital Museum which will have at least one key artefact or its digital replica from all member nations and the nine guest countries. Sources told news agency PTI that the project — 'Culture Corridor' — is likely to be unveiled during the Leaders Summit slated to take place on September 9-10.

According to sources, India's culture ministry is working on several other projects as part of G20 engagements, which include a 'G20 Digital Museum - Culture Corridor', and a 'G20 Anthology of Poems - Under the Same Sky'.

UPI crosses 10 billion transactions for first time in August

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed 10 billion mark in August, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Thursday. NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in India. UPI is used for immediate money transfer through mobile devices round the clock.

”Drumroll please! UPI has just shattered records with an astonishing 10 billion plus transactions. Join us in celebrating this incredible milestone and the power of digital payments. Let’s keep the momentum going and continue to revolutionize the way we make transactions with UPI!,” NPCI said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Google to launch Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at October event: Check date and key details

A day after Apple sent invites for the launch event of iPhone 15 series, Google officially announced the release date for its upcoming smartphone series- the Pixel 8. The Google Pixel 8 series launch event is scheduled for October 4.

According to reports, the “Made by Google” event will be an in-person event this year. The launch is scheduled to be held in New York City and will also be live-streamed on Google’s YouTube channel at 10 AM ET or 7:30 PM IST.

Loss of life expectancy due to air pollution compared with other health threats

Decoding solution-oriented funds: Is investing in them the right choice?

Years ago, investments were made based on products and whether each product was suitable for an investor on an individual basis. Things evolved when goal based planning was introduced and investments had to be considered on a portfolio basis rather than individually.

We have seen a few AMCs launching solution-oriented funds and while we are still at an early stage here, the journey from products to solutions is well and truly underway.

Hardeep Singh Puri says govt will unveil details of new home loan scheme for city dwellers next month

The government will announce the full details of a new home loan scheme for urban dwellers next month, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, August 31. The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. Puri said the scheme is in its final stages of development.

"We are fleshing out the details of the new home loan scheme for city dwellers that was announced by the Prime Minister on Independence Day. It's at an advanced stage; we are almost ready," said Puri.

Morality of making money — here's how private investors can help startup founders

Amidst the ongoing India investment story, private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors hold a pivotal role in shaping the future of startups and their transition into established entities. As investors, their responsibility extends beyond financial gains to nurturing and steering these startups towards sustainable growth and becoming responsible corporate citizens.

While the pursuit of profit often takes center stage in the PE and VC realm, it is essential for these investors to prioritise and demonstrate better corporate governance practices.

Experience monsoon magic at this hidden gem near Bhopal

Have you heard of Pachmarhi? It's a hidden gem close to Bhopal that's filled with lush greenery, waterfalls, and lots of joyful residents.

Read on to know more about this hidden gem.

