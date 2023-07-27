Newsletter | When Byju Raveendran broke down defending crisis-hit BYJU's; India AI, Meta India sign pact for AI innovation & more

From Mumbai Rains to Meta's better-than-expected performance in the June quarter, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#LatestNews⚡

Mumbai rains LIVE: IMD changes warning to orange alert

A red alert has been issued in the city of Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rains lash the city. Schools and colleges are closed and Thursday exams for the University of Mumbai have also been postponed.

#Technology📱

India AI, Meta India sign pact to spur innovation in AI, emerging tech

India AI is an Independent Business Unit under Digital India Corporation.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for collaboration and cooperation between India AI and Meta in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, including making Meta's open-source AI models available for use by the Indian ecosystem.

Meta revenue grows above 10% for the first time in five quarters, issues optimistic guidance

Revenue: $32 billion Vs $31.12 billion expected

Earnings per Share: $2.98 Vs $2.91 expected

Daily Active Users: 2.06 billion Vs 2.04 billion expected

Average Revenue per User: $10.63 Vs $10.22 expected

#Indepth🔎

#StartupsWorld👩💻

Ethereal Machines and Ati Motors secure millions in funding to propel advanced manufacturing technologies

Ethereal Machines and Ati Motors, two Bengaluru-based startups, have recently raised substantial funding to fuel their ambitions in the precision engineering and robotics technology sectors, respectively.

Myntra to cut 50 jobs as part of restructuring; shifts focus on private labels strategy

Some of the impacted employees might get placed within the Flipkart Group as the reshuffle continues. As a result, the number is expected to be less than 50, a Myntra spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

When Byju Raveendran broke down in tears defending crisis-hit edtech giant BYJU's

An ocean away, Byju Raveendran, the firm’s eponymous founder and chief executive, paced his condo in Dubai, downing cups of black coffee and fielding calls from top investors. With a planned $1 billion equity fundraise from Middle Eastern investors still in limbo, Raveendran broke down in tears defending his company, according to people who attended the calls.

#PersonalFinance💰

HDFC Bank launches co-branded credit card with Swiggy: Check key features

The credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits including a 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more.

Ladli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply

#ExpertEdge💡

Diminishing ATMs — here's why it is a threat to furthering financial inclusion

#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🌴

Spend the winter in Canberra and indulge in these 5 exquisite activities

Winter in Canberra is a captivating season that offers an array of exciting activities for tourists seeking a unique holiday experience . From embracing the great outdoors to indulging in cozy and delicious treats, the Australian capital has something to offer everyone. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast, a foodie, or simply in search of a delightful escape, Canberra has got you covered. So, bundle up and get ready to explore various kinds of winter wonders.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

