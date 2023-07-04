Newsletter | What is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?; Microsoft launches AI skills initiative to help the workforce globally & more

From Gen-Z's perfect job to the developments in Maharashtra, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

India's first domestically built 700 MW nuclear reactor starts commercial operations

"With great pleasure, this is to inform that our first indigenous 700 MWe Unit, KAPP-3, has become commercial on 30th June 2023 at 1000 Hrs," a senior KAPP official said.

Presently, the unit is operating at 90 percent of its total power, he said. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is building two 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar, which is also home to two 220 MW power plants.

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE | Cabinet expansion likely today, 8 Ajit Pawar faction MLAs to get portfolios

The Cabinet expansion is likely on the cards today and eight MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party will get portfolios today. The Cabinet meeting will happen at 12 noon today.

A day after rebellion in the NCP, party president Sharad Pawar sacked the party's working president Praful Patel and general secretary and treasurer Sunil Tatkare, who have sided with Ajit Pawar in his revolt, for engaging in "anti-party” activities. The Ajit Pawar camp quickly hit back by removing state NCP president Jayant Patil and making new appointments.

What is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?

The tech-savvy, forward-thinking Gen Z is often thought of as having a different idea of the 'perfect job.' The career choices of Gen Z have indeed been more diverse and exciting. Notably, Gen Z is expected to represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025. But amidst this vast sea of possibilities, where exactly does the heart of the Indian Gen Z yearn to sail?

According to data from job portals LinkedIn and Naukri.com shared exclusively with CNBC-TV18, Gen Z in India is applying in the professional services sector and the IT sector in a big way.

Microsoft launches AI Skills Initiative to help workforce globally

Microsoft on Friday, June 30, announced its AI Skills Initiative, which is said to be designed to help people and communities worldwide with the necessary knowledge to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the tech giant, this new initiative, a vital component of Microsoft's existing Skills for Jobs programme, encompasses a variety of initiatives, including free coursework developed in collaboration with LinkedIn, and a grant challenge in partnership with data.org.

Oben Electric aims to raise $25 million in Series A funding round by November 2023, says CEO

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Oben Electric, has successfully secured Rs 40 crore in equity and debt during an extended pre-Series A funding round, bringing the total funds raised to Rs 72 crore. Notable investors in this round were Stride Ventures and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, contributing a total of $3 million.

Madhumita Agrawal, the Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 also announced plans to close Series A funding round by November 2023, with a target of raising $25 million.

YoungTurksAt21 | How Indian startups can scale the Artificial Intelligence mountain—the Nexus Venture partners perspective

There is a gold rush when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence-driven startups, as Silicon Valley and the tech world at large are good at creating bubbles, according to Jishnu Bhattacharjee, the Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners.

Given the craze and concern around what’s being called the most transformational technology of our times, Generative AI has opened the world’s imagination over the last 6-8 months, causing a Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) among entrepreneurs and investors alike, explained Bhattacharjee on the sidelines of Young Turks’ “Voices from the Valley” special.

Beyond Binaries | Chidambaram Temple controversy —here's the genesis of this 'political issue' with least impact on politics

Thillai Nataraja temple in the town of Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu is one of the most famous Shiva temples in South India. The present temple dating back to the 10th Century and built by the Chola Kings draws devotees from all over India and even the Tamil diaspora from other parts of the world. For centuries the temple has been administered by the community of temple priests called Podu Dikshitars, a sub sect of the Brahmin community.

The Dikshitars are a small and closely knit community who were given pretty much a free run of the temple administration first by the Kings of yore and later on by the British. The present troubles at the temple date back to 1982 when the Tamil Nadu Government tried to appoint an Executive Officer to run the temple administration.

Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'

Saturday’s announcement by Elon Musk, imposing reading limits on Twitter, has stirred discussions and raised questions about the motives and implications of such a decision. With varying limits for different user types, the move claims to address concerns related to data scraping, system manipulation, and the influence of bots and machine readers on the platform.

As per the new reading limit policy that underwent numerous changes in just a few hours, a new unverified Twitter user can only access 500 tweets per day, an old unverified user can read up to 1,000 tweets per day, and lastly, a verified user can access up to 10,000 tweets per day.

Indian drone makers set for a supply order of 2,500 units from a farmers' cooperative

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) launched on Tuesday a nationwide campaign for procuring 2,500 drones. These drones are set to be called "IFFCO Kisan Drones" and are expected to boost the fertilser sector.

IFFCO Managing Director & CEO US Awasthi tweeted, "IFFCO forays into Agri-Drones through “IFFCO Kisan Drone"." He said this is the "Biggest Smart Agri-Solutions in India by procuring 2500 agri drones as Spray Solutions for Nano Urea and Nano DAP".

Instagram launch of Twitter rival ‘threads’ expected on July 6

The app, called Threads, will function similarly to Twitter, with text-based posts that can be liked, commented on and shared, according to examples of screenshots on the App Store listing. People will be able to follow the accounts they follow on Instagram and keep their same user name. Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., declined to comment.

