Newsletter | In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Musk uses cuss words for Zuckerberg; Delhi CM calls meeting amid flood alert & more

From weather updates to Elon Musk using cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#LatestNews⚡

Weather Update LIVE: Delhi CM calls meeting amid flood alert; Amarnath yatra remains suspended

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage. The irrigation and flood control department said this was the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm.

#TechTalks📱

In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Elon Musk uses cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg

A user tweeted a screenshot of a post by fast-food chain Wendy’s on Meta’s new platform Threads. Wendy's tagged Zuckerberg and suggested "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".

At a time when the Instagram platform Threads is being called a clone of Twitter, some analysts have even called it “Twitter Killer,” Wendy’s post was in reference to Musk’s other firm SpaceX, which is a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company.

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari resigns, top executives reshuffled

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours," a spokesperson from Microsoft said.

Maheshwari's departure coincides with a reshuffle among the software company's top executives. Navtej Bal, who was previously the director of the public sector at Microsoft India, has been promoted to chief operating officer, while Venkat Krishnan, who was formerly the director of partnerships, has been promoted to executive director of public sector business.

#JobsMarket👩💻

Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India

These changes are paving the way for something much bigger -- an India where talent can rise from anywhere-- and there are these five emerging skill development trends that level the playing field, giving more Indians access to equal opportunities, writes Raghav Gupta, is Managing Director, India & APAC, Coursera

#InDepth🔎

For All Wimbledon Updates, Click Here 👈

#StartupsWorld👩💻

Online gaming industry says higher GST will hinder the sector's progress

This is the second time the GOM is tabling a report on the matter. The matter was taken up in the last meeting as well, but no decision was arrived at. The online gaming industry has seen a sharp expansion in the last couple of years with many startups raising funds.

The power of purpose — the strength for startups beyond passion and perseverance

Passion has long been celebrated as the driving force behind success and fulfilment. It evokes images of burning desire, unwavering enthusiasm, and boundless energy. However, in the pursuit of our dreams, is passion truly the key ingredient we should prioritise? Or should we shift our focus towards purpose, with perseverance as our steadfast companion? It is time to reevaluate the significance of passion and recognise the enduring strength of purpose.

#PersonalFinance 💰

How to invest in mutual funds — a beginner's guide

Mutual Funds are a type of financial instrument that allow an individual to invest in capital markets. They are investment products which can help investors create both long-term wealth as well as meet short term financial goals.

EPF high pension deadline only 5 days away — eligibility, process to apply, calculation and more

The last day to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is July 11, i.e. Tuesday. With only five days left now, subscribers should complete the process as soon as possible. It must be noted that this deadline has been extended thrice and another extension is unlikely. The deadline was first extended from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023 and then to the current July 11, 2023.

Earlier this year, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) issued guidelines to allow a section of its older members to opt for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The EPFO’s guidelines were issued in compliance with the Supreme Court's November 4, 2022, order.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌍

Travel guide: How to ensure you enjoy the vibrant culture of Pune in 48 hours

Pune, formerly known as Poona, is a city in Maharashtra that successfully combines ancient customs with contemporary amenities. Also known as "Pensioner's Paradise," "Queen of the Deccan," and "Oxford of the East," it has been a popular destination for retirees, who moved there to unwind and enjoy their golden days. Pune was also a paradise for bikers, given its proximity to some amazing hill stations.

Visit Pampore in Kashmir to soak in its stunning saffron fields

Pampore, a picturesque town close to Srinagar, is famous for its saffron fields. This stunning city in Kashmir promotes itself as the "Saffron Capital of India". The town's boundless saffron fields and diverse cultural history attract wandering spirits from across the world. The vast, colourful saffron fields are a major part of Pampore's appeal. Kashmir is home to the cultivation of rare and expensive saffron. If you get the aroma of something lovely and taste something that is truly unique, then, you have arrived at Pampore.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBC-TV18 Minis