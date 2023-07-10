Newsletter | In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Musk uses cuss words for Zuckerberg; Delhi CM calls meeting amid flood alert & more

From weather updates to Elon Musk using cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
#LatestNews⚡
Weather Update LIVE: Delhi CM calls meeting amid flood alert; Amarnath yatra remains suspended
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss waterlogging caused by torrential rains in the city and Yamuna's rising water levels, officials said. The meeting will be attended by senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage. The irrigation and flood control department said this was the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm.
#TechTalks📱
In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Elon Musk uses cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg
Twitter owner Elon Musk, in a late-night tweet on July 9, seems to have taken his crosstalk against Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg too far by using abusive language.
A user tweeted a screenshot of a post by fast-food chain Wendy’s on Meta’s new platform Threads. Wendy's tagged Zuckerberg and suggested "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".
At a time when the Instagram platform Threads is being called a clone of Twitter, some analysts have even called it “Twitter Killer,” Wendy’s post was in reference to Musk’s other firm SpaceX, which is a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company.
Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari resigns, top executives reshuffled
Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his post, the company confirmed in a statement to CNBC-TV18 on Friday.
“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours," a spokesperson from Microsoft said.
Maheshwari's departure coincides with a reshuffle among the software company's top executives. Navtej Bal, who was previously the director of the public sector at Microsoft India, has been promoted to chief operating officer, while Venkat Krishnan, who was formerly the director of partnerships, has been promoted to executive director of public sector business.
#JobsMarket👩💻
Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India
The skills landscape is transforming as more working professionals and college students go online to build job-relevant skills. Campuses are turning hybrid, while enterprises are revitalising their talent strategy with a “skills-first” approach.
These changes are paving the way for something much bigger -- an India where talent can rise from anywhere-- and there are these five emerging skill development trends that level the playing field, giving more Indians access to equal opportunities, writes Raghav Gupta, is Managing Director, India & APAC, Coursera
#InDepth🔎
For All Wimbledon Updates, Click Here 👈
#StartupsWorld👩💻
Online gaming industry says higher GST will hinder the sector's progress
The Goods and Services Tax Council is likely to discuss the report of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on online gaming, horse racing and casinos in its upcoming meeting scheduled on July 11.
This is the second time the GOM is tabling a report on the matter. The matter was taken up in the last meeting as well, but no decision was arrived at. The online gaming industry has seen a sharp expansion in the last couple of years with many startups raising funds.
The power of purpose — the strength for startups beyond passion and perseverance
Passion has long been celebrated as the driving force behind success and fulfilment. It evokes images of burning desire, unwavering enthusiasm, and boundless energy. However, in the pursuit of our dreams, is passion truly the key ingredient we should prioritise? Or should we shift our focus towards purpose, with perseverance as our steadfast companion? It is time to reevaluate the significance of passion and recognise the enduring strength of purpose.
#PersonalFinance 💰
How to invest in mutual funds — a beginner's guide
Mutual Funds are a type of financial instrument that allow an individual to invest in capital markets. They are investment products which can help investors create both long-term wealth as well as meet short term financial goals.
EPF high pension deadline only 5 days away — eligibility, process to apply, calculation and more
The last day to apply for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is July 11, i.e. Tuesday. With only five days left now, subscribers should complete the process as soon as possible. It must be noted that this deadline has been extended thrice and another extension is unlikely. The deadline was first extended from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023 and then to the current July 11, 2023.
Earlier this year, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) issued guidelines to allow a section of its older members to opt for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The EPFO’s guidelines were issued in compliance with the Supreme Court's November 4, 2022, order.
#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌍
Travel guide: How to ensure you enjoy the vibrant culture of Pune in 48 hours
Pune, formerly known as Poona, is a city in Maharashtra that successfully combines ancient customs with contemporary amenities. Also known as "Pensioner's Paradise," "Queen of the Deccan," and "Oxford of the East," it has been a popular destination for retirees, who moved there to unwind and enjoy their golden days. Pune was also a paradise for bikers, given its proximity to some amazing hill stations.
Visit Pampore in Kashmir to soak in its stunning saffron fields
Pampore, a picturesque town close to Srinagar, is famous for its saffron fields. This stunning city in Kashmir promotes itself as the "Saffron Capital of India". The town's boundless saffron fields and diverse cultural history attract wandering spirits from across the world. The vast, colourful saffron fields are a major part of Pampore's appeal. Kashmir is home to the cultivation of rare and expensive saffron. If you get the aroma of something lovely and taste something that is truly unique, then, you have arrived at Pampore.
Beyond #Newsroom 📰
Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBC-TV18 Minis
Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBC-TV18 Binge
We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India
Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances
Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide
Jul 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read